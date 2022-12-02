Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $498.24

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $498.24 and last traded at $497.69, with a volume of 42470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $483.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

