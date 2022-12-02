London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24). Approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 44,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £17.07 million and a P/E ratio of 333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.12.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

