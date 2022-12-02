Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $394.57 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

