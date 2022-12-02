Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Haywood Securities

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.75. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.68.

Shares of TSE LUG traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.96. 184,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,531. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.87. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$551,546.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,078,983.42. In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 62,700 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$551,546.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,078,983.42. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$5,624,016.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

