M3F Inc. Raises Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $19,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 65,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

EBTC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,051. The stock has a market cap of $423.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile



Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

