M3F Inc. Raises Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period. HomeTrust Bancshares makes up 2.0% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. M3F Inc. owned 1.55% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 56.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 257,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 34,093 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares in the company, valued at $807,682.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

HTBI stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,331. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.