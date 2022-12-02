M3F Inc. Raises Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Financial USA comprises 2.4% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Heartland Financial USA worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

