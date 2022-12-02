M3F Inc. Takes Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. M3F Inc. owned about 0.24% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

MCB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.82. 1,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $675.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.12.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.