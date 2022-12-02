Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

UPS stock opened at $190.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.