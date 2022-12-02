Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,507,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,271,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kinder Morgan at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
