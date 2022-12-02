Madison Asset Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,118,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,335,000 after buying an additional 613,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after buying an additional 524,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,127,000 after buying an additional 254,385 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

