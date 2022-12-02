Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,802,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,042,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,072,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,234.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 473,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

