Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $5.28 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $1,330,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 64.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 17.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $548.37 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $521.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

