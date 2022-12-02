Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,609,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Take-Two Interactive Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $106.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -967.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $182.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

