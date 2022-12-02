Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 646,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,822,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,193,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBCI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

