Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $185.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

