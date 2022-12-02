Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 7,865 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $338,853,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,509,000 after acquiring an additional 757,567 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,129,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,480,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,338,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,493,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $72.34.

