Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $10.05 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $312.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.63 and a 200 day moving average of $252.13. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $313.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

