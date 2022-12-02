MAGIC (MAGIC) Trading 67.1% Higher Over Last Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded 67.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002645 BTC on popular exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $92.07 million and approximately $961,941.00 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,383,283 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

