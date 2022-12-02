Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.69

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$117.69 and traded as high as C$121.46. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$121.46, with a volume of 280 shares.
Mainstreet Equity Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$117.71.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
