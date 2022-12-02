Maltese Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Farmers National Banc makes up about 1.2% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Farmers National Banc worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 312.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $508.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

FMNB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

