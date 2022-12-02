Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $36.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.19.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

Featured Stories

