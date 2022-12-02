Maltese Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.80 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.16. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

