Maltese Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.8% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,155,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,597,000 after buying an additional 396,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after acquiring an additional 293,289 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.