Maltese Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $169.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.