Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Stifel Financial worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,936 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.