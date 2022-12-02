Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

