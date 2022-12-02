Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases 65,000 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises about 2.9% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,207.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $168.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average is $173.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

