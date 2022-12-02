Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises approximately 2.0% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 768.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,206,000 after purchasing an additional 568,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raymond James Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Shares of RJF opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

