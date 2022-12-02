Maltese Capital Management LLC Takes $5.14 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Compass Point decreased their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

