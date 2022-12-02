Maltese Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of QCR worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $6,402,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of QCR by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 9,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39. The company has a market cap of $880.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

QCR Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at QCR

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

In other QCR news, Director Brent R. Cobb purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QCR news, Director Brent R. Cobb purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,618 shares of company stock valued at $422,287 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.