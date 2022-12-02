Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $356.43

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.43 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 347 ($4.15). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.31), with a volume of 10,803 shares changing hands.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 356.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.57. The company has a market capitalization of £143.81 million and a PE ratio of -76.28.

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

Manchester & London Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -2.98%.

About Manchester & London Investment Trust

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.