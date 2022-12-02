Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTEX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 4,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

