Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading Up 1.9%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.23). Approximately 34,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 22,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.17).

Manolete Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.85. The firm has a market cap of £118.15 million and a PE ratio of 3,375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

About Manolete Partners

(Get Rating)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

