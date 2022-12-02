Maple (MPL) Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last Week

Maple (MPL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $6.56 or 0.00038788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $25.41 million and $859,007.47 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maple has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

