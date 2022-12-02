Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,597,400 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 5,711,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Price Performance

Shares of MAPGF remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

