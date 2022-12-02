Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $48.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.