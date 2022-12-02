MARBLEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00007329 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $45.04 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,824.03 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.24420159 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,010,175.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

