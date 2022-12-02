Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $177.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $56,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

