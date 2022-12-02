Mark S. Livingston Sells 14,801 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $543,196.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Progyny stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 390.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
