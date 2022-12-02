Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 2,840 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 47.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $6,123,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 28.0% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $149.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

