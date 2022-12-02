Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ISD stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,024.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.