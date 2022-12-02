Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 404.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 942.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $139.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.35.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

