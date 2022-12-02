Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after acquiring an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.58.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

