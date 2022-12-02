Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,420.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

DELL opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

