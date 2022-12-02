Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.05 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.71 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.