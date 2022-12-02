Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.92 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $439.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.47. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

