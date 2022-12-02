Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,616.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 57,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 54,564 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 284.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

NYSE CMP opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $67.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

