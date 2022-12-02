Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

