Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 360.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 131.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $126.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.53. The company has a market cap of $285.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

